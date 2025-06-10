Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGUS – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 98,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF were worth $3,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,782,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 30,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 11,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Group Core Equity ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 26,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 7,975 shares in the last quarter.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:CGUS opened at $35.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.93. Capital Group Core Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $28.95 and a 1 year high of $36.75.
Capital Group Core Equity ETF Dividend Announcement
About Capital Group Core Equity ETF
The Capital Group Core Equity ETF (CGUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in companies believed to have the potential for appreciation and\u002For dividends. CGUS was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.
