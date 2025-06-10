National Bank Financial Upgrades Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS) to “Strong-Buy”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Hammond Power Solutions (TSE:HPS – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Sunday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Cormark raised Hammond Power Solutions to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Get Hammond Power Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Hammond Power Solutions

Hammond Power Solutions Stock Performance

About Hammond Power Solutions

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hammond Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hammond Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.