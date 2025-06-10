Moseley Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,445 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,035 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.5% of Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,282 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,343,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 23,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,657,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 196,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,777,190. This trade represents a 10.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on NEE. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut NextEra Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $71.91 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.72 and a 52-week high of $86.10. The stock has a market cap of $148.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 28.06%. The business had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 84.64%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

