Moseley Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 280 shares during the quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McCormick & Company, Incorporated

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total value of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total value of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 60,392 shares of company stock worth $4,898,101. Insiders own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

Shares of MKC stock opened at $75.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $86.24.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 14.89%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is currently 61.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Argus cut shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.14.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

