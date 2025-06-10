Graham (NYSE:GHM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.17, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $59.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.67 million. Graham had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Graham updated its FY 2026 guidance to EPS.

Graham Stock Up 6.3%

Graham stock opened at $44.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.66. The firm has a market cap of $486.68 million, a PE ratio of 53.78 and a beta of 0.85. Graham has a 52-week low of $24.78 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Graham from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

Further Reading

