JOE (JOE) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

JOE (JOE) traded 11% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 10th. In the last week, JOE has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. JOE has a total market cap of $69.68 million and approximately $10.36 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JOE token can now be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000159 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $109,479.65 or 0.99673789 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,192.54 or 0.99412401 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

JOE’s launch date was June 4th, 2021. JOE’s total supply is 464,573,155 tokens and its circulating supply is 398,139,433 tokens. The official website for JOE is www.lfj.gg. The official message board for JOE is joecontent.substack.com. JOE’s official Twitter account is @lfj_gg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Trader Joe is a one-stop decentralized trading platform on the Avalanche network. It combines DEX services with DeFi lending to offer leveraged trading.JOE is a governance token that also rewards its holders with a share of exchange revenues. The token distribution follows a fixed supply, decaying emission model.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

