iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Holdings Raised by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,474 shares during the quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJR. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $108.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.54. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.22 and a fifty-two week high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

