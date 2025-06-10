Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Financial Council LLC

Financial Council LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Financial Council LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of VUG stock opened at $422.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $384.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $400.04. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $316.14 and a twelve month high of $429.11. The company has a market capitalization of $418.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.