Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,229,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Apollo Global Management accounts for about 39.5% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $305,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $186.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James started coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $193.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 5th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $214.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

In other news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 4,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.57, for a total value of $530,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,470,351.48. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Lb 2018 Gst Trust purchased 607,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $111.39 per share, for a total transaction of $67,694,487.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 621,754 shares in the company, valued at $69,257,178.06. This represents a 4,331.92% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

APO opened at $133.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.47. The company has a market cap of $76.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $977.14 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 17.53%. Apollo Global Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This is a boost from Apollo Global Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

