KILT Protocol (KILT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $5.35 Million

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 10th. During the last week, KILT Protocol has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. KILT Protocol has a market cap of $5.35 million and approximately $119,222.39 worth of KILT Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KILT Protocol token can now be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Central African Republic Meme (CAR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109,506.61 or 0.99733470 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $109,270.98 or 0.99518875 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

KILT Protocol launched on November 24th, 2021. KILT Protocol’s total supply is 151,251,450 tokens. The Reddit community for KILT Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/kiltprotocol/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. KILT Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kiltprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. KILT Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/kilt-protocol. The official website for KILT Protocol is kilt.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “KILT is a simple protocol for creating, claiming, issuing, presenting and verifying digital credentials. In contrast to peer-to-peer solutions for this, KILT features self-sovereign data as well as revocable credentials using blockchain technology.The KILT token is required to perform certain actions within the KILT Network. The issuance of the initial tranches of KILT token is done by Botlabs GmbH and then the protocol/network would allow the creation of (block-)rewards and would distribute it following predefined mechanisms.”

