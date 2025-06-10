Curated Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 682 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,443,451 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,514,950,000 after purchasing an additional 21,870 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,042,514 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $355,435,000 after purchasing an additional 224,674 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 977,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,519 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 763,817 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $260,416,000 after buying an additional 44,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 636,007 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $216,840,000 after buying an additional 129,780 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

POOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered Pool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Pool from $325.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $300.00 target price on Pool in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Pool from $370.00 to $322.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $336.22.

Insider Activity at Pool

In other news, SVP Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.00, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,045,105. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pool Price Performance

POOL stock opened at $298.25 on Tuesday. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $284.28 and a 1 year high of $395.60. The firm has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $304.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.10). Pool had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.90%.

Pool announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 30th that permits the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

