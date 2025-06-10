Curated Wealth Partners LLC Invests $241,000 in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Curated Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Price Performance

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $480.88 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $471.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $112.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.29. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12-month low of $418.88 and a 12-month high of $618.95.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 101.47%. The company had revenue of $17.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.83 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $3.30 per share. This represents a $13.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Lockheed Martin from $481.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Melius cut Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $685.00 to $485.00 in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $541.80.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

