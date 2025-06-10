Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Free Report) by 187.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 14,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF stock opened at $136.79 on Tuesday. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $137.19. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $123.37 and a 200-day moving average of $119.70.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

