Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 113,706 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 5,244.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,706 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Japan ETF worth $7,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,791,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,448,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,794,000 after acquiring an additional 13,548 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $59.84 and a 12-month high of $75.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.24. The stock has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 0.66.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

