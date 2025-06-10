Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Position Increased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 312 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 918 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 713 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Curtiss-Wright Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $460.34 on Tuesday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12 month low of $258.85 and a 12 month high of $463.38. The stock has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.63, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $371.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $354.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Curtiss-Wright Increases Dividend

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $805.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $767.32 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is a positive change from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.54%.

Insider Transactions at Curtiss-Wright

In other news, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 3,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.41, for a total transaction of $1,018,858.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,955,858.67. This trade represents a 6.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Hoechner sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $448.00, for a total value of $851,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,304. This represents a 29.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,992 shares of company stock valued at $4,634,519 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $444.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $331.00 to $309.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $432.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $357.00 to $338.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.00.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

