Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 828 Shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 828 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,624,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,274,000 after buying an additional 49,331 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,342,000 after purchasing an additional 21,951 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at $84,932,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,060,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,796,000 after purchasing an additional 24,392 shares during the period. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 991,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 82,838 shares in the last quarter. 99.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock opened at $85.71 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.79 and a fifty-two week high of $90.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.51. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $296.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

