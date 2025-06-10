Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $527,000 Stock Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,294,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,904,000 after purchasing an additional 74,674 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,560,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $804,952,000 after buying an additional 1,186,555 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,037,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $684,971,000 after buying an additional 37,141 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,649,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $378,175,000 after buying an additional 43,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,648,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $372,713,000 after acquiring an additional 40,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 3,607 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.26, for a total value of $855,796.82. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,829.02. This trade represents a 37.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela L. Carter sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.23, for a total transaction of $1,169,728.67. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,754,229.66. The trade was a 40.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,116 shares of company stock worth $4,352,298 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.83.

Broadridge Financial Solutions stock opened at $243.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.14 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.68 and a 12-month high of $247.01.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.03. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 44.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.93%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

