Courier Capital LLC Acquires 376 Shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Courier Capital LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $1,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 2,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,270,264.20. This represents a 26.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,899.35. The trade was a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE stock opened at $251.42 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.83. The company has a market cap of $268.11 billion, a PE ratio of 41.97, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $150.20 and a 12-month high of $257.47.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $275.00 price objective on shares of GE Aerospace and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.15.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

