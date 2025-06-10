Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Stock Position Raised by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,726 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIEN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 290 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ciena by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Ciena by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,459 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ciena by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Ciena by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ciena Price Performance

NYSE CIEN opened at $72.46 on Tuesday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.69 and a fifty-two week high of $101.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.98. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Insider Activity at Ciena

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Ciena had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 4.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.93, for a total transaction of $199,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202,370 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,434.10. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $543,252.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 362,080 shares in the company, valued at $28,926,571.20. This trade represents a 1.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,788 shares of company stock worth $3,431,319. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CIEN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “mixed” rating on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Ciena from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ciena from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $89.00) on shares of Ciena in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.15.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company’s Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

