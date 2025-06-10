First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.45 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,733 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 966 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $3,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Constant Guidance Financial LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 851 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0%

Shares of VYM stock opened at $130.46 on Tuesday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $112.05 and a 1 year high of $135.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $124.89 and its 200-day moving average is $128.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

