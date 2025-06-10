Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,642 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 392.0% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

IWR opened at $90.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.84 and a 200-day moving average of $88.24. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $73.17 and a 52 week high of $96.01.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

