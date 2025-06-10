Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 2,881 Shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SOXX. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 548.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX opened at $222.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.38 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.62 and a 200 day moving average of $206.50. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $148.31 and a 1-year high of $267.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.2611 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

