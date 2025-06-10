Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Purchased by Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,067 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,790,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,299,000 after purchasing an additional 39,209 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,082,162 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,642,000 after purchasing an additional 158,312 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $190,792,000. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 63.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297,472 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 736,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $153,659,000 after purchasing an additional 86,493 shares during the period. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Align Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGN. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HSBC lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, April 25th. Hsbc Global Res lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Align Technology from $240.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.25.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $180.93 on Tuesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.74 and a 1-year high of $271.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $174.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.01.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.13. Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $979.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Align Technology announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 6th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical equipment provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Align Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.