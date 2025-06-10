Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 4,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Silver Coast Investments LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,514 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.93.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.1%

NYSE:VLO opened at $128.27 on Tuesday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $99.00 and a 1 year high of $167.78. The stock has a market cap of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.13, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.21 and a 200-day moving average of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.