Capital Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET)

Capital Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Central Securities Co. (NYSE:CET – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Central Securities worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CET. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $1,300,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Central Securities in the fourth quarter valued at $13,691,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in shares of Central Securities by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 34,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CET opened at $47.56 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.80. Central Securities Co. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $49.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th.

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

