Courier Capital LLC Acquires 344 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Courier Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,467 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 34,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $273.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $223.65 and a 1 year high of $285.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.