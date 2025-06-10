Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its holdings in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,578 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.07% of Option Care Health worth $4,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Option Care Health by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,315,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,118,000 after purchasing an additional 75,313 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,325,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,143,000 after buying an additional 8,400,208 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,988,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,518,000 after acquiring an additional 591,042 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Option Care Health by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,626,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,934,000 after acquiring an additional 278,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 4th quarter worth $60,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPCH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Option Care Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of OPCH opened at $31.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.73. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.39 and a 1 year high of $35.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.12.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. Option Care Health’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn’s disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

