Collier Financial Lowers Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Collier Financial trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 78.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,082 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF accounts for 0.6% of Collier Financial’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Collier Financial’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4,803.2% during the 4th quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 5,536,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423,558 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 46,711,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,223,372,000 after purchasing an additional 3,597,899 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 51,159,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,266,431 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,484,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 14,404.1% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,166,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,545,000 after buying an additional 1,158,233 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $25.76 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.58. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $25.17 and a twelve month high of $29.95.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

