BFI Infinity Ltd. Makes New Investment in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR)

BFI Infinity Ltd. acquired a new stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF (NYSEARCA:NLR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF by 86.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NLR stock opened at $101.95 on Tuesday. VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF has a 12-month low of $64.26 and a 12-month high of $102.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.59.

About VanEck Uranium and Nuclear ETF

The VanEck Uranium+Nuclear Energy ETF (NLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of companies in the global nuclear energy industry. NLR was launched on Aug 13, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

