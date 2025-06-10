iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Holdings Cut by Collier Financial

Collier Financial cut its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,330 shares during the quarter. Collier Financial’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 148.2% in the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 365,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,854,000 after buying an additional 218,407 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 56,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,599,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,021,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,059,000 after acquiring an additional 340,517 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $515,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 648,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,895,000 after purchasing an additional 50,061 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $45.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $43.90 and a 52 week high of $47.44. The stock has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1651 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

