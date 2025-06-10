Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Collier Financial

Collier Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,590 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Collier Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.6%

SPHQ stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $71.61.

About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.