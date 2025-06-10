Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ) Stock Holdings Cut by Collier Financial

Collier Financial lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 62.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,590 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Collier Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Collier Financial’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $4,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 75.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 5,140 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,513,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $809,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 36,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,478,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Down 0.6%
SPHQ stock opened at $70.98 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.83. The stock has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.95. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a twelve month low of $57.67 and a twelve month high of $71.61.
About Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF
The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.
