City Holding Co. Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

City Holding Co. raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 1.2% of City Holding Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XOM. 10Elms LLP purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock opened at $104.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $452.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $105.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 52.52%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.