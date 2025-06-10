Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates DNLI FY2026 Earnings

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Denali Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer anticipates that the company will earn ($3.15) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Denali Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($2.71) per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Denali Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (down from $38.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $80.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.71.

Denali Therapeutics Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $14.65 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.32. Denali Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $10.57 and a 52 week high of $33.33.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.68) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Denali Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 589.9% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 277.0% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $41,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company’s transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

