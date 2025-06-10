American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 622 shares during the period. American International Group makes up approximately 0.3% of Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AIG. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American International Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,091,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter worth $4,310,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its stake in American International Group by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 14,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in American International Group by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at American International Group

In related news, EVP Christopher Flatt sold 46,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.26, for a total transaction of $3,845,113.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,781,764. This represents a 68.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of AIG opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.66. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.00 and a 1 year high of $88.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.64.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 4.25% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. American International Group’s payout ratio is -67.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of American International Group from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of American International Group from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on American International Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.12.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AIG

About American International Group

(Free Report)

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.