BFI Infinity Ltd. Buys New Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BFI Infinity Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $478,000. Alerian MLP ETF accounts for 0.5% of BFI Infinity Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 65,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 12,026 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 102.5% in the fourth quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Alerian MLP ETF stock opened at $48.35 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.77. The company has a market cap of $10.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a one year low of $43.75 and a one year high of $53.24.

Alerian MLP ETF Increases Dividend

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.11%. This is a positive change from Alerian MLP ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

