Collier Financial Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB)

Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 523,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,000. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF comprises about 9.8% of Collier Financial’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Collier Financial owned 0.19% of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPMB. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 4,240 shares during the period. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $178,000. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 23,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF by 60.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period.

Shares of SPMB opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.76. SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.20 and a 12 month high of $22.76.

The SPDR Portfolio Mortgage Backed Bond ETF (SPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund tracks an index of US agency mortgage pass-through debt. SPMB was launched on Jan 15, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

