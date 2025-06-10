Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 81,400 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 368,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB owned about 0.38% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $56,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SFM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,554,000 after purchasing an additional 56,652 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,231,000 after purchasing an additional 168,605 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after purchasing an additional 294,553 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,355,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,199,000 after purchasing an additional 160,882 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SFM opened at $165.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.13. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.15 and a 52 week high of $182.00.

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $105.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.79.

In related news, insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total transaction of $143,743.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,326,755.10. The trade was a 9.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Terri F. Graham sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $230,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,800. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 145,825 shares of company stock worth $21,813,320. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

