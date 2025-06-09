Toth Financial Advisory Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp trimmed its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $4,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Seneca House Advisors raised its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Seneca House Advisors now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

Get Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Trading Up 1.0%

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $218.16 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $165.72 and a 12-month high of $222.64. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.62. The firm has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were given a $0.3176 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.