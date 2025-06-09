SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Wedmont Private Capital

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,462 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,204 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 66,743,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,277,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849,460 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,032,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,735,000 after purchasing an additional 771,500 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 13,314,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,432,000 after purchasing an additional 161,238 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,661,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,356,000 after purchasing an additional 559,519 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $40.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.45. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $32.30 and a 1-year high of $40.41.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

