Sivia Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 130 Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 130 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Impact Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Impact Capital Partners LLC now owns 227 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 76.2% in the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 38.1% in the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 5.1% in the first quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. 85.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,116.00 to $2,293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $2,021.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,500.00 target price (up from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Baird R W raised Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,350.00 to $2,250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,304.15.

Insider Activity at Fair Isaac

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 5,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,147.97, for a total value of $11,639,849.43. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,782,758.10. This trade represents a 11.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,087.50, for a total transaction of $1,663,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,175. This trade represents a 76.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Stock Up 0.2%

FICO stock opened at $1,775.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,889.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1,936.09. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $1,287.99 and a twelve month high of $2,402.52.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.