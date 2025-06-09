LexAurum Advisors LLC Takes Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kiker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000.

Get VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF alerts:

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of MOAT opened at $91.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.02. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $75.43 and a 1 year high of $99.06.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.