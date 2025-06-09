RDA Financial Network Invests $369,000 in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

RDA Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEUR. BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 136.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 4th quarter worth $96,000.

Shares of IEUR opened at $66.57 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 0.93. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $53.17 and a one year high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.25.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

