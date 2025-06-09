SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,186 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Super Micro Computer were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SMCI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 908.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,992,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,889,531,000 after buying an additional 55,845,073 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 914.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,846,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,572,000 after buying an additional 11,580,677 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter worth about $292,869,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 929.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,542,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,903,000 after buying an additional 6,810,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,573.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,897,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,287,000 after buying an additional 4,605,260 shares in the last quarter. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Transactions at Super Micro Computer

In related news, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total value of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,900,127.98. This trade represents a 43.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cfra upgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Super Micro Computer from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.63.

Get Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of Super Micro Computer stock opened at $41.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 3.77. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $101.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.97.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Super Micro Computer Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.