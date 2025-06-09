IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC) Shares Sold by City Center Advisors LLC

City Center Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of IES Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IESC – Free Report) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. City Center Advisors LLC’s holdings in IES were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 411.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 15,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after buying an additional 12,207 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 8,110 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1,856.7% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of IES by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 12,297 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered IES from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th.

Insider Transactions at IES

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 27,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $7,489,572.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,930,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,816,636.80. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 56.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IES Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of IES stock opened at $279.98 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $221.03 and its 200-day moving average is $221.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07 and a beta of 1.62. IES Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.55 and a 12-month high of $320.09.

IES (NASDAQ:IESC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter. IES had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.30%.

IES Company Profile

(Free Report)

IES Holdings, Inc engages in the design and installation of integrated electrical and technology systems, and provides infrastructure products and services in the United States. The Communications segment designs, installs, and maintains network infrastructure within data centers for co-location and managed hosting customers; corporate, educational, financial, hospitality, and healthcare buildings; e-commerce distribution centers; and high-tech manufacturing facilities.

