KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,305 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 485,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,004,000 after buying an additional 25,915 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 832,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,155,000 after acquiring an additional 63,665 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 644,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,431,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 60,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $77.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.77. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $76.25 and a one year high of $79.02.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

