AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI) Shares Acquired by KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its stake in AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:SYFI – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYFI. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $882,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,086,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AB Short Duration High Yield ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SYFI opened at $35.50 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.63. AB Short Duration High Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $33.50 and a twelve month high of $36.29.

AB Short Duration High Yield ETF Profile

The AB Short Duration High Yield ETF (SYFI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of global fixed income securities, primarily with below investment grade ratings, of any maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio duration of less than four years.

