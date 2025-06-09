SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $123,000 Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 19,553.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 35.7% during the first quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Schlumberger by 45.8% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 33,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its stake in Schlumberger by 2.4% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 449,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after purchasing an additional 10,622 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Schlumberger by 47.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 26,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the first quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 94,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Performance

NYSE:SLB opened at $33.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a PEG ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $31.11 and a 1-year high of $50.94.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.64 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 12.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 38.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aparna Raman sold 25,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,062,623.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,990.68. This represents a 44.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total value of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $789,969.50. The trade was a 17.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SLB shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Schlumberger from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Schlumberger has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.38.

About Schlumberger

(Free Report)

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

