SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Buys 2,046 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:FDEC – Free Report) by 34.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 668,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,776,000 after buying an additional 475,730 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 183.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 565,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,194,000 after buying an additional 365,642 shares in the last quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Griffith & Werner Inc. now owns 558,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,235,000 after buying an additional 39,421 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $16,289,000. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd purchased a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 4th quarter worth $14,987,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of FDEC stock opened at $45.55 on Monday. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December has a 52-week low of $39.42 and a 52-week high of $45.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $996.63 million, a PE ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.27.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (FDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FDEC was launched on Dec 18, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

