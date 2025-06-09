KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC Has $497,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,365,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,244,000 after buying an additional 121,099 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 525.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,794,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,775 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,365,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,233,000 after purchasing an additional 308,168 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,212,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,574,000 after purchasing an additional 329,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,679,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,058,000 after purchasing an additional 46,106 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWY stock opened at $236.57 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $180.65 and a fifty-two week high of $245.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.85. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.