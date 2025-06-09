SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Acquires 594 Shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF (NYSEARCA:EVX – Free Report) by 398.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in VanEck Environmental Services ETF were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 368.1% in the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 23,029 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 400.2% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the first quarter worth $220,000. Comprehensive Money Management Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF in the fourth quarter worth $828,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Environmental Services ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period.

VanEck Environmental Services ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EVX opened at $37.23 on Monday. VanEck Environmental Services ETF has a 52 week low of $31.39 and a 52 week high of $38.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.61 and its 200 day moving average is $35.64. The company has a market cap of $83.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.66 and a beta of 1.02.

About VanEck Environmental Services ETF

Market Vectors Environmental Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the NYSE Arca Environmental Services Index (the Index). The Index is a modified equal dollar-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are involved in the management, removal and storage of consumer waste and industrial by-products and related environmental services.

